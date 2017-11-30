Monrovia Police Blotter: Nov. 20 to Nov. 26

Nov. 20

At 12:06 a.m., a domestic violence incident was reported at a business in the 600 block of S. Myrtle. A female subject who works at location reported that she was pushed by and ex-boyfriend. When he pushed her, she fell into a bookcase, which left a mark on her back. The male suspect was arrested and taken into custody for domestic violence.

Nov. 21

At 1:56 a.m., a traffic collision was reported at Duarte and Walker. A vehicle was traveling eastbound on Duarte Road at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate the curve. The vehicle hit the curb and crashed through the fence at the cemetery. The driver was the sole occupant and was uninjured. The investigation revealed she was too intoxicated to operate a vehicle safely and she was arrested for driving under the influence.

At 9:13 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 100 block of E. Olive. The victim reported a window had been smashed at the location. Surveillance video showed a suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt throwing something at the window. The suspect then looked inside the location, but did not make entry. The item thrown at the window was found to be an empty glass vodka bottle. The investigation is continuing.

At 1:37 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at Shamrock and Huntington. A driver was traveling west on Huntington, approaching Shamrock, and failed to stop for the red light. The driver broadsided a vehicle that was traveling south on Shamrock with a green light. The driver that ran the red light had a complaint of pain and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

At 2:29 p.m., a commercial burglary was reported at a construction site in the 1600 block of S. Shamrock. An employee at the site realized there had been a theft at the location and called police. Unknown suspects entered the site and removed a lockbox which contained a key to a trailer and a building at the site. The suspects entered the trailer and took power tools. They also entered the building, but there was nothing to take inside. The investigation is continuing.

At 4:39 p.m., an officer on patrol in the 1700 block of California observed a traffic collision at the intersection of California and Evergreen. A driver was traveling east on Evergreen and ran a red light at California. The vehicle was broadsided by a vehicle that was traveling south on California and had a green light. The driver of the vehicle traveling on California complained of neck pain and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Nov. 22

At 7:07 p.m., two male African American suspects entered a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington and used bolt cutters to remove several cell phones from a display. The suspects fled to a waiting vehicle, which then left the area. The vehicle was described as an older model, black Mercedes Benz. The investigation is continuing.

At 8:11 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 400 block of Kirkwood. The victim returned to his home and discovered it had been ransacked. Officers responded and cleared the residence. The investigation revealed the suspects entered the location by breaking through a set of doors to the rear. The investigation is continuing.

At 8:35 p.m., a robbery incident was reported in the 500 block of Fano. The male victim was sitting in his vehicle waiting for a friend. The friend arrived and sat in the vehicle with the victim. A third person approached with a handgun and threatened to kill the victim while the friend took the victims phone and backpack. The two suspects then fled on foot. The investigation is continuing.

At 9:03 p.m., officers responded to an alarm activation at a residence in the 700 block of Ridgeside. The officers arrived and found a back window had been broken. It does not appear that the suspects made entry to the home. The investigation is continuing.

Nov. 24

At 3:02 a.m., a caller reported a male subject that was exposing himself inside the lobby of a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth Avenue. Officers arrived and detained the suspect inside the lobby. Video surveillance showed the suspect exposing himself near the front lobby counter. He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody for indecent exposure.

At 6:06 a.m., an attempt burglary was reported at a residence in the 100 block of Montana. The victim heard their living room window break. When she went out to check, she saw an arm reaching in the window. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction. Officers responded and searched the area, but the suspect was not located. The investigation is continuing.

At 10:36 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 900 block of Sierra Blanca. The vehicle is a silver, 1996 Honda Accord. All keys are accounted for and the investigation is continuing.

At 1:05 p.m., a burglary was reported at a residence in the 400 block of Granite Avenue. Unknown suspects stole a remote for the garage in September, but the homeowner did not report the theft at the time. The suspects returned at a later date and stole tools that had been left in the garage by the homeowner. There were no signs of forced entry to the garage. The investigation is continuing.

At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of S. Lincoln regarding drug activity going on in a vehicle. Four subjects were contacted at the scene. The investigation revealed one of the subjects was on parole and in possession of a controlled substance, an altered credit card and a fraudulent out-of-state identification card. He also had keys to two rental vehicles which were rented using another person’s name. He was arrested, the vehicles were stored and a parole hold was obtained. The investigation is continuing.

At 4:21 p.m., an officer responded to the report of a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Bella Vista with the windows down and the keys on the driver’s seat. The investigation revealed the vehicle was an unreported stolen vehicle out of Rosemead. The vehicle was recovered.

At 8:07 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 500 block of Huntington regarding a theft in progress. The suspect was detained in the parking lot. The suspect was positively identified by store security and was arrested for shoplifting.

Nov. 25

At 3:15 a.m., an officer contacted a suspicious subject that was loitering outside a closed business in the 3300 block of Peck Road. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest and during a search, he was found to have methamphetamine in his wallet. He was arrested for the warrant and possession of a controlled substance.

At 3:22 a.m., a citizen called police and reported a suspicious vehicle parked near their residence that was occupied by two subjects. The vehicle was parked near the intersection of El Nido and Hillcrest. An officer arrived and one of the suspects fled. The officer told the suspect to stop, but he continued to run. He was detained moments later by two other responding officers. The suspect was arrested for resisting and delaying an officer.

Nov. 26

At 2:14 a.m., an officer responded to the 100 block of E. Olive regarding a person possibly in distress. The officer arrived and contacted a subject that was extremely intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. He was arrested for being drunk and public.

At 7:17 p.m., a shoplifting incident in progress was reported at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. The suspect exited the store and fled from store security. Officers arrived in the shopping center parking lot and detained the suspect. The suspect was arrested for shoplifting.