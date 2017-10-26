Monrovia Police Blotter Oct. 19 – Oct. 22

Oct. 19

At 7:38 a.m., an employee from a business in the 800 block of E. Huntington reported a disturbing subject walking in and out of the business. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A computer check of the subject revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested for the warrant.

At 8:20 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a business in the 900 block of S. Fifth Avenue regarding a subject causing a disturbance. The subject had a no-trespassing order signed against him and was not supposed to be at the location. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was arrested for trespassing and was also found to be in possession of narcotics, which was added to his charges.

At 9:37 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 400 block of Pearl Avenue. The vehicle is a white BMW and it was taken sometime during the night. All keys are accounted for and the investigation is continuing.

At 8:25 p.m., loss prevention at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report two female subjects that had just stolen items and left the business without paying. Officers arrived and detained the two subjects in the parking lot. The vehicle they were in was reported stolen out of Linwood. One of the subjects was arrested for shoplifting and the other was arrested for grand theft auto.

At 9:37 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported at California and Walnut. A vehicle struck two parked cars and continued driving away from the scene. A second caller reported that the suspect had stopped in the roadway near Shamrock and Central and was now walking north on Shamrock. Officers arrived and located the suspect and the suspect vehicle. The suspect was not injured and no other occupants were inside the vehicle. Through investigation, the driver was determined to be

intoxicated. The suspect was arrested for driving under the influence, held for a sobering period and later released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.

Oct. 20

At 1:58 a.m., a solo vehicle, roll-over traffic collision in the 900 block of W. Olive was reported to police. Officers arrived and saw the driver standing outside of the vehicle. The driver had a minor cut on his wrist and refused to be taken to a hospital. The driver said he lost control of the vehicle as he turned the corner. The driver was released at the scene with a citation.

At 1:07 p.m., loss prevention at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report a theft. Two female suspects were seen concealing items inside bags in the store. They exited the store without attempting to pay for the items. The suspects fled the area in a vehicle before officers arrived. An area search was conducted, but the suspects were not located. The investigation is continuing.

At 7:41 p.m., a female subject was reported lying on the sidewalk at Alta Vista and Duarte with her feet hanging off the curb into the street. The caller was concerned for the subject’s welfare. An officer responded and located the subject sleeping on the sidewalk. The officer determined the female was too intoxicated to care for herself. She was arrested for public intoxication and taken into custody. She was held for a sobering period and then released on a citation to appear in court.

Oct 21

At 2:30 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation and contacted the driver, who displayed signs of intoxication. A DUI investigation was completed and the subject was arrested, booked, and held for a sobering period. The suspect was later released with a citation to appear in court on the charges.

At 10:34 a.m., a caller reported a vehicle that was parked on the street in a no parking zone in the 800 block of E. Lime. An officer was dispatched and through a computer check, discovered the vehicle was reported stolen. The officer recovered the vehicle and removed the vehicle from the stolen vehicle system.

At 7:45 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim reported her white Honda Civic was taken while she was at work. All keys are accounted for and the investigation is continuing.