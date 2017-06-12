Monrovia Police Blotters: June 8 – June 11

On June 8 at 8:08 p.m., officers were on patrol in the 500 block of W. Huntington and recognized a subject who was wanted for attempted murder. They detained the suspect, confirmed the warrant and arrested him. While booking the suspect, a large quantity of drugs were found on him packaged in bindles and ready for sale. The charge was added to his booking.

On June 8 at 9:03 p.m., a robbery was reported at a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington. The suspect entered the lobby of the hotel wearing a skeleton mask and demanding money. He then fled the location in a newer, light-colored sedan, which was parked in front of the hotel. The suspect is described as a male Black, 35 to 40 years old, about 6’3” and 250 pounds. The investigation is continuing.

On June 9 at 5:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Lemon and Mountain regarding a male subject walking around with bleach and acting suspicious. Officers located the individual and a computer check revealed a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody for the warrant.

On June 9 at 9:41 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 300 block of W. Huntington when he observed a subject that he recognized from previous contacts and he knew had an outstanding warrant. A computer check confirmed the warrant and the subject was arrested and taken into custody.

On June 9 at 5:11 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 300 block of W. Huntington regarding a vehicle that collided into the center divider and ruptured two tires. The officer arrived and, through investigation, determined the driver was intoxicated. The suspect was arrested, taken into custody and held for a sobering period.

On June 9 at 6 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of N. Canyon regarding a burglary alarm activation. They arrived at the location and found a door had been kicked in, but it did not appear anything was taken. The investigation is continuing.

On June 9 at 9:57 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 500 block of E. Olive. The victim advertised his vehicle for sale on Craigslist. A potential buyer called him and arranged to meet for a test drive. The buyer insisted the victim bring the vehicle registration and pink slip. While on the test drive, the suspect told the victim he heard a noise and wanted to switch seats and let the victim drive. When the victim exited the vehicle, the suspect drove off. The investigation is continuing.

On June 9 at 11:32 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Primrose and Huntington when he saw a vehicle with a subject sleeping inside. He stopped to check on the subject and subsequently ran a DMV check on the subject. The subject was found to have an outstanding warrant. He was arrested for the warrant and also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, which was added to his charges.

On June 10 at 11:29 a.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in a business parking lot in the 400 block of W. Huntington. The incident involved a 16-year-old female and 18-year-old who have been in a dating relationship for the last 19 months. The couple were in a vehicle and began to argue over the female getting the male suspect’s food order wrong. The female became upset and moved to the backseat. The argument escalated and the male suspect leaned into the backseat and punched the female in the head several times. Witnesses detained the suspect and called the police. The suspect was arrested and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. An Emergency Protective Order was issued and the Department of Child and Family Services was advised.

On June 10 at 12:37 p.m., witnesses reported a male and female arguing and physically fighting to the rear of a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington. The male suspect was hitting the female and slammed her up against a storage container. When police arrived the male suspect was gone. The female refused medical attention, but did have a noticeable bruise/bump on her forehead. The male suspect was eventually located behind a storage container to the rear of the hotel. He was arrested and taken into custody.

On June 10 at 2:56 p.m., an officer responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a battery in progress. The male suspect went into the business to return an item his mother had purchased. The suspect began to argue with the sales associates. He became irate and started throwing paint from a display counter, causing a mess. The associates were escorting him off property, when he physically battered one of the associates. The associate took him to the ground and held him until police arrived. He was arrested and taken into custody.

On June 10 at 6:53 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a petty theft. The suspect was located and a pat-down search revealed a drug pipe in his possession. Store security did not want to press charges for petty theft, but the suspect was arrested for the possession of drug paraphernalia.

On June 10 at 9:53 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 600 block of Norumbega. The victim’s home is for sale and they were notified by their realtor that a door was found open. The victim responded to the home and discovered that some paintings and tools had been stolen. The victim believes the door may have been left unlocked. The investigation is continuing.

On June 11 at 1:39 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 500 block of W. Lemon. The victim parked their Maroon Honda Civic on the street in front of the residence. It was seen by a family member at 11:30 p.m. and discovered missing at 11:45 p.m. The investigation is continuing.

On June 11 at 1:57 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation in the area of Mountain and Huntington. The investigation revealed the driver was a felon in possession of ammunition and had stolen property. The passenger had numerous credit cards that did not belong to her and was later found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Two victims were contacted and said their vehicles had been burglarized earlier in the evening. Their wallet and purse had been taken in the incidents. Both suspects were arrested.

On June 11 at 4:30 p.m., a possible drunk driver in the 300 block of E. Hillcrest was reported to police. An officer arrived in the area and observed a vehicle come to a stop. The driver of the vehicle started yelling at the officer using vulgar language. The investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested, booked and held for a sobering period. He was later released with a citation to appear in court.

On June 11 at 4:56 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 300 block of N. Encinitas. Unknown suspects made entry into the vehicle that was parked and believed to be locked. The investigation continues.