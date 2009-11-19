Police Blotters

Arcadia PD

For the period of Sunday, November 1, through Saturday, November 7, the Police Department responded to 974 calls for service of which 132 required formal investigations. The following is a summary report of the major incidents handled by the Department during this period.

Sunday, November 1:

1. A traffic stop was initiated at 1:46 a.m. at Second and California for a code violation. A 19-year-old male Hispanic driver was contacted and officers detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage from his person. A field sobriety test was conducted and it was determined that he was operating the vehicle while under the influence, and several bottles of beer were also found inside the vehicle. The driver was arrested at the scene without incident.

2. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., officers observed a man sprawled on the sidewalk at 130 West Huntington. The man was highly intoxicated and a record check revealed that he had a $10,000 outstanding warrant. The 37-year-old Hispanic was taken into custody for disorderly conduct/drunk in public and outstanding warrant.

Monday, November 2:

3. Around 3:42 p.m., a traffic stop for an equipment violation was made at Santa Clara and Rolyn. A record check of the 36-year-old male African-American driver revealed that he had a suspended license and a no bail felony warrant. A search of the vehicle prior to impound was made and baggies containing a white crystalline substance resembling methamphetamine were discovered. The man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics for sale, sale/manufacture of controlled substance, suspended/revoked license, and outstanding felony warrant.

4. Units responded to the 1700 block of Orangewood around 12:06 p.m. in reference to an auto burglary that occurred between 10:00 p.m. on October 31 and 6:30 a.m. on November 1. Unknown suspect entered the locked vehicle by unknown means and stole a $2500 digital camera.

Tuesday, November 3:

5. Around 1:15 p.m., units were dispatched to Serendipity School, 1111 Okoboji, regarding a grand theft that just occurred. The victim advised that she had taken off her diamond engagement ring to wash dishes and then the ring disappeared after a food delivery person arrived at the scene. He denied any knowledge of the ring, but when officers arrived at the scene, he recanted and returned the ring. A 20-year-old male Caucasian was taken into custody.

6. Between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., unknown suspect(s) stole 15 sweaters from The Gap store located at Westfield Mall. The sweaters were placed on display racks near the entrance.

Wednesday, November 4:

7. Three residential burglaries occurred in the morning hours; one in the 600 block of Fairview and two in the 700 block of Fairview. In all the incidents, unknown suspect(s) either removed a window or broke a window to gain entrance. Once inside, the suspect(s) took cash and other property.

8. Around 5:00 p.m., a grand theft was reported at Westfield Mall. A victim returned to a restroom to retrieve her purse that she had accidentally left behind. She then saw a young female Asian pick up her purse and ran out of the mall and towards the Oak parking garage.

Thursday, November 5:

9. A victim came to the station to file a fraud report around 10:39 a.m. She checked her bank statement and discovered that $345 in unauthorized purchases was charged to her bank card.

10. A burglary was reported at Residence Inn, 321 East Huntington, around 3:53 p.m. The victim advised that he returned to his room and found the room ransacked and his laptop computer and digital camera were missing.

Friday, November 6:

11. Units responded to Duarte and El Monte around 1:35 p.m. in reference to an injury traffic collision involving multiple vehicles. Investigation revealed that a male driver lost control of his vehicle when traffic came to a sudden stop, struck two parked vehicles, and the force of the impact caused him to cross over the center median and collided with another vehicle head-on. The suspect then fled the scene on foot, but he later returned and identified himself as the driver. A baggie of green leafy substance consistent with marijuana was found, and he admitted to smoking the marijuana. A field sobriety test was conducted, and it was determined that he was operating the vehicle while under the influence. The 26-year-old Asian was arrested for DUI with bodily injury. Another driver sustained a broken hand and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

12. Shortly after 10:00 p.m., officers responded to 46 East Huntington regarding a solo traffic accident. A car was found abandoned at the parking lot with the bumper detached from the vehicle but was caught on a chain that was used to secure the lot. An intoxicated 55-year-old female Caucasian was found nearby, and she initially denied any knowledge of the accident until a DMV check revealed that she was the registered owner of the vehicle. She was taken into custody for DUI.

Saturday, November 7:

13. Around 2:38 p.m., loss prevention personnel from H&M advised that they had detained a woman for theft. The 19-year-old Asian was seen hiding merchandise in a shopping bag and she left the store without making payment. A private person’s arrest was made, and the woman was taken into custody for commercial burglary. Additional stolen property from JC Penney and Macy’s were also recovered.

14. A victim came to the station around 7:12 p.m. to file an auto burglary and fraud report. He advised that he parked and locked his car on Diamond and went to play basketball at First Avenue Middle School. After the game, he discovered that his car key was missing. When he returned to his car, he found the car unlocked and his wallet, golf clubs, and other property were stolen. He contacted his bank to notify them of the theft and was told that his credit card was just used to charge approximately $2100 in purchases from Macy’s.

Monrovia PD

During the last seven day period, the Police Department handled 496 service events, resulting in 124 investigations. Following are the last week’s highlighted issues and events:

Grand Theft Autos

During the night of November 5, three vehicle thefts occurred: a red, 1992, Nissan truck was taken from a residence in the 500 block of West Duarte Road; a blue, 1993, Honda Civic was taken from the 1800 block of South Peck Road; and a gray, 2007, Honda Ridgeline was taken from the 200 block of North Ivy. No evidence or witnesses were located. Investigation continuing.

Assault with a Deadly Weapon / Robbery / Burglary

On November 6 at 1:58 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a burglary that just occurred in the 100 block of Norumbega. The victim saw the suspect burglarizing her property. When she attempted to approach the male suspect, he drove away, striking the victim with his car as he fled. The victim was not seriously injured. The suspect had stolen a jack hammer from the property. Investigation continuing.

Felony Petty Theft / Suspect Arrested

On November 6 at 7:40 p.m., a woman entered a business in the 500 block of West Huntington, concealed clothing in her purse and left the store without paying for the merchandise. She was approached by loss prevention outside the store. She attempted to throw the stolen items from her purse and flee, but the loss prevention officer was able to detain her. A check of her criminal history revealed a long history of theft convictions. She was arrested and booked for petty theft with priors, which is a felony offense.

Fight in Progress / Battery / Suspects Arrested

On November 8 at approximately 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to a bar in the 300 block of South Myrtle regarding a disturbance to the front of the location. Security advised the officers of a fight that had occurred between two females in the bathroom area. While the officers were contacting the suspect and victim, another woman attempted to batter one of the women involved in front of the officers. The officers detained the third woman. Two of the women were arrested; one on a private person’s arrest and the other on a battery charge; the second woman was also held for sobering.

Prowling / Possession of Burglary Tools / Suspect Arrested

On November 9 at 3:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to Sunset and Foothill regarding a suspicious male subject seen walking through properties in the area. Officers responded and set up a perimeter. They found a bicycle in the area that appeared out of place with personal belongings on it. They waited in the area and eventually located the suspect a couple of blocks from where he was reported to have been. He was detained and positively identified as the suspect. He was found to be on parole and is a sex registrant. He was arrested for possession of burglary tools and a parole hold was obtained.

Stolen Vehicle Recovery

On November 11 at 10:57 a.m., an officer on patrol received a Lojack hit from a stolen vehicle in the area. The officer was able to locate the vehicle in the 900 block of West Walnut. The vehicle was recovered. Investigation continuing.

Residential Burglary

On November 11 at 5:24 p.m., police responded to the report of a burglary at a residence in the 900 block of West Hillcrest. Suspects had entered the residence through a window. The loss consisted of jewelry and collectibles. Investigation continuing.

Sierra Madre PD

During the week of Sunday, November 1st, to Saturday November 7th, the Sierra Madre Police Department responded to approximately 248 calls for service.

Sunday, November 1st

12:21 AM- Arrest, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 100 block W. Sierra Madre Blvd. An officer stopped a motor scooter for a vehicle code violation. Investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a Methamphetamine pipe, driving on a suspended/revoked driver’s license, and had an outstanding Felony "No Bail" warrant from the Pasadena Police Department. The driver was arrested for the listed charges, and transported to the Pasadena Police Department.

Monday, November 2nd

5:00 PM – Arrest, Driving on a suspended/revoked driver’s license. 600 block E. Orange Grove Ave. The officer stopped a motorist for a vehicle code violation. Investigation revealed the driver was driving on a suspended/revoked driver’s license. The driver was arrested for the misdemeanor violation, released on a written promise to appear, and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Tuesday, November 3rd

8:16 PM – Vehicle Theft, 400 block W. Sierra Madre Blvd. Reporting party came to the police department to report that his vehicle had been stolen from the front of his residence. The vehicle was last seen parked in front of the residence on October 30, 2009. On November 3, 2009 when the reporting party returned home the vehicle was gone. No suspect description is available at this time.

Wednesday November 4th

5:37 PM – Attempted Vehicle Burglary, 50 block E. Montecito Ave. Reporting party called the police department to report that an unknown subject removed the door lock from the driver’s door of his vehicle in attempt to gain access inside the vehicle. No items were stolen and the vehicle remained locked. No suspect description in available at this time.

Thursday November 5th

5:09 PM – Arrest, Domestic Violence, 100 block N. Hermosa Ave. The reporting party called the police department to report that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend. During the argument, her boyfriend pushed her on her upper arm causing an injury to her shoulder. The male subject was arrested and transported to the Pasadena Police Department Jail for booking.

Saturday November 7th

1:31 PM – Grand Theft, 200 block E. Montecito Ave, The victim called the police department to report that an unknown subject took a set of four Cadillac Deville wheels from the driveway of his residence without his permission. Sometime between 6:30 AM and 10:00 AM an unknown subject entered the victim’s driveway and stole the rims and tires that were placed on the victim’s driveway. Total loss is estimated at approximately $400.00. The suspect is described as a heavy set, male Hispanic, with grey and black hair, approximately 40-50 years old.