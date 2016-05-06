Roof Fire Damages Monrovia Garage

May 6th, 2016 by Monrovia Weekly

 

 

Fortunately, the garage fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters were able to salvage contents from within. - Photo by Terry Miller

Fortunately, the garage fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters were able to salvage contents from within. – Photo by Terry Miller

 

Monrovia Fire, assisted by the Arcadia Fire Department, made quick work of a garage fire that was reported at around 5:15 p.m. Monday evening, May 2.

The fire which was confined to the roof was put out almost immediately upon arrival at an alley at Mayflower and Walnut. Firefighters extinguished the flames and retrieved what contents they could from the garage.

No one was hurt and the cause and estimate damages are still under investigation.

About Monrovia Weekly
Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!
View all posts by Monrovia Weekly →

2 Responses to Roof Fire Damages Monrovia Garage

  1. Pearl Reply

    May 20, 2016 at 11:05 am

    FOOT GUNNER FIRE DEPARTMENT

    • Ryuko Matoi Reply

      February 14, 2017 at 1:20 pm

      Sheriff Department

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *