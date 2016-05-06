Roof Fire Damages Monrovia Garage

May 6th, 2016 by Monrovia Weekly

Monrovia Fire, assisted by the Arcadia Fire Department, made quick work of a garage fire that was reported at around 5:15 p.m. Monday evening, May 2.

The fire which was confined to the roof was put out almost immediately upon arrival at an alley at Mayflower and Walnut. Firefighters extinguished the flames and retrieved what contents they could from the garage.

No one was hurt and the cause and estimate damages are still under investigation.