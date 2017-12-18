News

San Diego CalFire Firefighter Engineer Dies Battling Thomas Fire in Fillmore

Firefighters honor their fallen civil service-member during a firefighter funeral procession.- Photos by Jaime Nicholson, Pasadena Fire department

The Thomas Fire is currently at 242,500 acres with 30 percent containment

By Terry Miller

A firefighter was killed in southern California’s massive Thomas Fire on Thursday. The blaze has grown rapidly, fueled by gusty Santa Ana winds, dry conditions and single-digit humidity.

CAL FIRE Chief Ken Pimlott tweeted the following Thursday morning:  “I am very saddened to report that a firefighter fatality has occurred on the Thomas Incident. Please join me in keeping our fallen firefighter and his loved ones in your prayers. – @CALFIRE_CHIEF. http://cdfdata.fire.ca.gov/pub/cdf/images/incidentfile1922_3242.pdf …

The firefighter has not been identified however we have confirmed he was from a firefighting unit in San Diego. The firefighter was apparently killed on the east flank of the Thomas Fire. The deceased firefighter was part of a strike team of two or three other crew members .

Crews continued to actively engage in suppressing active and small spot fires around the Southeastern portion of the perimeter. Areas currently evacuated are mitigating hazardous conditions. Utility companies continue to assess and mitigate infrastructure that was damaged from the fire so citizens can be safe when returning to these affected areas.

Casitas Municipal Water District has updated their boil water order. For the latest information go to https://www.casitaswater.org/

As of 12/12/17 at 12 noon, the boil water order was lifted for all areas of Ventura City. Please see the City of Ventura News Release for the updated map.

Air quality should be considered unhealthy in areas directly impacted by smoke, especially in the Ojai Valley and surrounding areas where air quality is extremely poor. For additional air quality information, visit vcapcd.org.

The County of Ventura, City of Santa Paula, City of Ojai and City of Ventura have all proclaimed a local emergency. California Governor Jerry Brown has issued a proclamation of a State of Emergency for Ventura County. The Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency has declared an emergency for Ventura County.

December 18, 2017

