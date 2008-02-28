Seniority Counts – 2/28/08

February 28th, 2008 by Monrovia Weekly



Seniority Counts

By Aunt Bee

In this column, Aunt Bee provides helpful answers to questions that pertain to senior citizen lifestyles.



Q: Since my husband died, it is very quiet around the house. I don’t have many friends or relatives, and can’t get out, but would love to talk to someone a few times a week. It would be nice if I got a phone call and could just chat with someone around my age. Any ideas?

A: There are many local agencies and organizations that can help. Your first call should be to your local community center or senior center.

There are programs for seniors that connect 2 people and set up a call day and time. You could either request to be called or be a caller yourself. This is a “win-win” situation for both parties. If you live in Arcadia, call the Community/Senior Center at (626) 574- 5113, if you live in Monrovia, call the Monrovia Community Center at (626) 256 – 8246.

Have a question for Aunt Bee? Mail it to Aunt Bee, 204 South Park Rose Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 or email it to dearauntbee@yahoo.com.