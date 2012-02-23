Tournament of Roses Names William B. Flinn Executive Director

February 23rd, 2012 by Monrovia Weekly

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® announced today that William B. Flinn will assume the role of executive director, effective March 1, 2012. Flinn has been serving as both interim executive director and chief operating officer since September 2011. As executive director, Flinn will be administratively responsible for leading the professional staff and supporting the association’s leadership and the 935 volunteers in planning and staging the world-renowned Rose Parade® presented by Honda and Rose Bowl Game® presented by VIZIO.

“Bill Flinn has demonstrated a unique combination of historical perspective, innovation, relationship building and commitment to excellence that we value,” said Tournament of Roses President and Chairman of the Board Sally M. Bixby. “We are excited to work together as we plan for the future.”

Joining the Tournament of Roses staff as the director of public relations, Flinn served in various management positions before being named chief operating officer in 1997. As COO, he has been responsible for overseeing the Tournament’s public and media relations, marketing, licensing, government relations, parade television broadcasting, membership services, procurement, and services to the Tournament’s corporate and civic participants.

“I am honored to have been asked to serve in this capacity and I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with our outstanding volunteers, staff members, game partners, parade participants and community leaders associated with the Tournament of Roses,” said Flinn. “I am energized by the spirit of our Tournament family and am eager to collectively build upon the heritage of the past 124 years, while utilizing new and creative strategies that will carry these uniquely Pasadena New Year events forward to the benefit and interest of future generations.”

In addition to his work with the Tournament of Roses Association, Flinn has been an active volunteer with several community organizations. Most recently, he is the Chairman of the Governance Council for Crestmont College and has served as the President and Chairman of the Board of Pasadena Christian Schools. Over the years he also has directed numerous choral and instrumental groups and is the conductor of The Salvation Army’s Pasadena Tabernacle Band.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses®

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that annually hosts the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, Rose Bowl Game® presented by VIZIO and various associated events. The 124th Rose Parade presented by Honda, themed “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!™,” will take place Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2013, at 8 a.m. (PST) featuring majestic floral floats, high-stepping equestrian units and spirited marching bands. Following the parade, the 99th Rose Bowl Game presented by VIZIO will kick off at 2:10 p.m. and feature an exciting match-up between two of the top collegiate football teams in the nation. For additional information on the Tournament of Roses please visit the official website at www.Tournamentofroses.com.