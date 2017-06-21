Wilderness Preserve Closed, Monrovia Cooling Center Open Due to Excessive Heat

By Terry Miller

An excessive heat watch was put out by the National Weather Service until 9 p.m. tonight.

There will be dangerous heat for the Los Angeles County areas resulting in temperatures reaching triple digits across most valleys and lower mountain elevations. Highs will range from 98 to 103 degrees and there will be only modest relief at night. During the daytime hours, there will be the potential for heat stress including heat exhaustion and possibly heat stroke.

The Department of Public Health would like to remind everyone that precautions should be taken, especially by individuals who participate in outdoor activities, older adults, caretakers of infants and children, and those sensitive to the heat. This alert may be extended if weather conditions do not improve.

The City of Monrovia has a designated cooling center located at the

Monrovia Community Center

119 West Palm Avenue

(626) 256-8246

Cooling Center hours of operation are:

• June 21 – 22 – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• June 23 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• June 24 – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hillside Wilderness Preserve will be CLOSED through Thursday, June 22, due to prolonged elevated temperatures and an issuance of a fire weather watch. However, Canyon Park will remain open at this time.

Additionally, through this period, you may see an increased presence of the Fire Department in the foothill neighborhoods as we increase patrol.

For more information and updates please visit the City's website at www.cityofmonrovia.org.