Spice Your Life and Go Further With This Hamburger

December 23rd, 2016 by Jason Yassine

This particular burger is filled with fresh and organic vegetables. It includes unique ingredients that help make this meal special. The caramelized onions exude an exceptionally sweet taste. The fresh cabbage mix enhances the tanginess of the burger along with the other flavors. In addition, the crispy golden fries compliment the overall burger with its crunchy texture. It is a healthy homemade alternative to an everyday restaurant burger.

Makes: Four burgers

Ingredients:

– (2) Organic medium sized potatoes

– Oil for deep-frying

– (1.5) lbs. of extra lean ground beef

– (0.5) tsp. of salt, (0.25) tsp. ground pepper, (0.5) tsp. cinnamon, and (0.5) tsp. seven spice for the ground beef

– (1) Organic large-sized tomato

– (2) Organic avocado

– (3) Organic onions and (5) tbsp. oil for caramelization

– (0.5) Bag organic cabbage mix; (0.5) tsp. salt, (1) lemon, and (1) tsp. mayonnaise

– (4) Slices Mozzarella cheese

– Ketchup and Dijon mustard

– (4) Hamburger buns

Preparation:

1 – Wash, peel, and cut potatoes vertically. Heat oil in a deep fryer to 350 degrees. Gently add the potatoes into hot oil for approximately nine minutes. Stir occasionally until golden brown. Remove potatoes from oil and place them on a paper towel.

2 – Mix ground beef with salt, pepper, cinnamon, and seven spice seasoning into a large bowl. Divide ground beef into four sections. Take each section and roll it into the palm of your hands. Then press each ball to flatten the beef. Alternatively, you can use a hamburger press. Place the flattened ground beef on the grill. Leave the patties grilling for preferred cooking time.

3 – While ground beef is cooking slice the tomato, avocado, and onions. Slice each onion into halves then slice lengthwise. Heat oil in a large skillet on medium high, then pour onions and cook until caramelized and golden brown.

4 – Wash and drain the organic cabbage then add lemon, salt, and mayonnaise.

5 – Grill the hamburger buns until warm.

Assembling:

Take one side of the bun and spread the spicy Dijon mustard. Next, lay the golden brown fries with one slice of cheese on top. Place the cooked patty along with the tomatoes, avocado, and caramelized onions over the cheese. Top off the burger with the cabbage mix and add ketchup.

Rating:

