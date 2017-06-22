Monrovia’s Rose Leaf Ragtime Club Hosts Musical Get-Together

The Rose Leaf Ragtime Club, which meets on the last Sunday of every month, will have its next Musical Get-Together on Sunday, June 25 at Wang’s Place, 120 E. Lemon Ave., Monrovia, in the old town area. After stepping into the foyer, enter the separate meeting room through the door to your right. The meeting time will be from 1 p.m. until approximately 4:30 p.m.

Wang’s Chinese cuisine is topnotch, and attendees are encouraged to order, but it is not required. There is also a full bar to order from. Free parking is available in several nearby city-owned lots or on the street nearby. Most street parking is unrestricted on Sundays.

The Rose Leaf Ragtime Club features performers on piano and other instruments playing ragtime and related types of music. All performers and listeners are welcome. The only charge is to non-performers who are asked to make a $2 donation.

For further information, call Hal Leavens (626) 359-8648 or Ron Ross (818) 766-2384 or send an e-mail to ragtimeron@TWC.com.

The Rose Leaf Ragtime Club is on the web at http://roseleafclub.com.