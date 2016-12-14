Monrovia Kid With a Big Heart Creates Homemade ‘Hannah’s Hound Houses’

December 14th, 2016 by Monrovia Weekly

Story and Photos by Terry Miller

What does an eight-year-old girl want for Christmas? For most kids, it’s usually some kind of toy, gadget or video game that they can immerse themselves in or perhaps the latest iPhone …anything that even remotely smells like technology. But for one remarkable Monrovia girl, Hannah IIer, these items are of little consequence this year.

The third-grade student who attends St. Rita’s in Sierra Madre faced acute surgeries in 2016 to reconstruct her jaw. Subsequently she had to take a leave-of-absence from school while battling the complications therein.

The extensive surgeries and resulting hospital stays took a toll on her parents Scott and Erin. But for Hannah, she seemed to take it in her stride and made many new friends at Children’s Hospital. Her mom said all she (Hannah) really remembers about the hospital stay was that the food “was gross…”

The extensive jaw surgery and subsequent recovery at Children’s Hospital and at home culminated with the final surgery in September where the surgeon now feels “98 percent certain that Hannah will need no supplementary surgery…” according to Hannah’s mom Erin.

“The kindness, generosity and support shown by our family, friends, and professionals is breathtaking and inspiring to say the least. As Hannah was going to bed the other night she let us know that she wants to have a fund- raiser. She wanted to make ginger bread houses for dogs using rawhide, dog bones and peanut butter,” her dad Scott told Monrovia Weekly.

Hannah, who has one sister Rebecca, age 5, and a host of dogs and other critters, wanted to do something help kids who are sick and perhaps spending the holidays in hospital plus raise money for animals in need.

The concoction of rawhide and peanut butter is truly a k-9 treat and this weekend, Hannah, her sister, parents and friends will be selling these ‘Hound Houses’ for a mere $10. All of the proceeds are going to Children’s Hospital and an animal rescue organization.

As a family, the IIer’s firmly believe that the imprint of generosity shown to their daughter by everyone has “led her to understand what it means to give to those who need the help. Hannah is aware that kids will be in the hospital over Christmas and this makes her want to do something to brighten their stay.”

Hannah’s homemade Hound Houses will be available for purchase Saturday from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. for $10 per house. The address: 710 Oakdale Ave. Monrovia.