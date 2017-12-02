UPDATE: Monrovia Shooting Victim Shooting Identified

Victim was shot during altercation at Gem City Grill Saturday Midnight

By Terry Miller

LASD Dept.’s coroner, Ed Winter, confirmed that a male Hispanic, Michael Mark Lowe, 43, of Monrovia was pronounced dead at Huntington Hospital at 00:45 Saturday morning a result of the gunshot wounds he received earlier in Monrovia.

LASD Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into a murder which occurred Saturday, just after midnight.

Investigators learned Monrovia PD Officers responded to a call of gunshots at a local restaurant/bar in the 100 block of Olive Avenue in Monrovia. When they arrived they discovered three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment. One of the victims, a male Hispanic, 43 years old, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to witnesses, the suspects entered the bar shortly before midnight and got into an argument with other patrons inside the bar. The argument escalated into a fight at which time one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and started shooting. The suspect, a male Hispanic adult, and his companions then ran out of the bar and fled west on Olive Avenue.

The motive for the argument and shooting is unknown at this time. The suspects and murder weapon are still outstanding.

The other two victims, a male Hispanic 24 years old, and a male White 24 years old, are being treated at local hospitals and are expected to survive their wounds. There is no further information and the investigation is on-going.

Ed Winter said there is a pending autopsy

