5 Tips to a Fit and Healthy 2017

January 19th, 2017 by Monrovia Weekly

The Family That Works Out Together

A new year has begun: a whole new year with so many possibilities. What are your resolutions, your goals? And, how can you achieve them? Studies show nearly 80 percent of New Year resolutions are about staying healthy and getting fit. Do you want to have more energy, get stronger, and get in the best shape of your life?

The Roncellis have been working out with the Sneiders for years, even before 10 year old Trinity was born. Gino will be 82 and Bingo 80 this coming February and they are grandparents and great-grandparents. They have traveled to over 243 countries on the Travellers Century Club list and by staying strong, healthy, and fit they are close to reaching their goal of traveling to 250 countries. They are also now state champions in the California Senior Games Powerlifting Championships. Gino, a former city councilman for Arcadia, and Bingo, his lovely wife of over 60 years, set a wonderful example of healthy living and enjoying life with family and friends.

Never too young, never too old. A unique fitness center, the Sneiders have worked with families that include those as young as 6 months and as old as 98. Families, spouses or friends working out together can be a great experience! There is nothing better than spending quality time with family and friends.

Here are 5 tips to help you, your family, and friends stay in shape:

Set realistic goals that you can reach. Some studies have shown as little as 30 minutes of walking three times a week can maintain a healthy body. Train consistently. As Yoda says, “Do or do not. There is no try.” Consistency is the key to success. Eat healthy foods that will give you energy as well as muscle. Emphasize lean protein, vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, and avoid sugars and processed foods. Fitness should be fun. Choose something you enjoy such as walking, biking, hiking, dancing, or playing sports. Believe. Visualize yourself fit and in great shape. Belief in help from a higher power can enable you to achieve your fitness goals.

Be productive, stay positive and enjoy life with those around you. If you are over 50 this is an excellent time to train for the annual Pasadena Senior Games coming in June which include 28 different sports. The Games are all about staying healthy, staying strong, and having fun. Beginners are always welcome and encouraged. This will be the Sneiders 25th year hosting the Senior Games Powerlifting Championships.

Their goal for 2017 is to help motivate you to get in the best shape of your life. Health is our greatest wealth. Go for it! You can do it! Email harrysneider@earthlink.net or give the Sneiders a call at (626) 355-8964. You’ll be glad you did!