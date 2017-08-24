Tribalí Foods: Meet Your New Friend in the Freezer Section

The new brand will partner with Angela’s family’s restaurant, TOPS Drive-Thru, to feed dinner to the homeless on Wednesday, Sept. 13th at Union Station in Pasadena, California

Angela Bicos Mavridis — whose father was the founder of the beloved TOPS Drive-Thru and the maven behind Tribalí Foods — is putting the finishing touches on a line of frozen meat patties that just might change your life. Cooked from frozen and ready in minutes, these carefully created, effortlessly delicious patties are your new friend in the freezer department.

Gathering flavor inspirations from around the globe, Tribalí uses single-sourced ingredients and a sustainable, transparent supply chain. “We want people to feel good about what they eat, and eat what feels good.” says Angela. Tribalí meat patties are:

– 100% organic grass fed and finished, pasture-raised beef.

– 100% organic free-range, air chilled chicken.

– Animals raised humanely without antibiotics or hormones.

– Made with absolutely no binders, fillers, or preservatives.

– Non-GMO and free of gluten, dairy, soy.

– Paleo certified, Whole30 approved.

An expert cook, lifelong fitness aficionado — runner, cyclist and cross-fitter — and 35-year vegetarian, Angela had grown tired of fueling her body with endless combinations of protein powders, shakes, supplements, and bars. She came to realize that high-quality, clean animal proteins paired with real, ancestral ingredients made her feel better, both physically and emotionally.

“I wanted to eat better for my body, be more mindful and conscious in my choices — and do it all in less time,” Angela recalls. She wasn’t alone in her quest for delicious, healthy meals that connect back to more ancestral ways of eating — her family, friends, and clients felt the same.

Angela soon developed delicious meat patties using only clean proteins seasoned with real ingredients you’d find in any cook’s pantry. This Labor Day Weekend, look for Tribalí patties at 57 Whole Foods Markets in Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, and Hawaii, plus LA’s natural foods stores Erewhon and Lassens. Choose from Tribalí’s three internationally inspired flavors:

Mediterranean Style Beef featuring aromatic rosemary, spearmint, and a spritz of citrus

Umami Beef with woodsy Shiitake mushrooms and tangy notes of nori seaweed

Chipotle Chicken seasoned with zesty poblano salsa and fire-roasted garlic

Want to see Tribalí in action? The new brand will partner with Angela’s family’s restaurant, TOPS Drive-Thru, to feed dinner to the homeless on Wednesday, Sept. 13th at Union Station in Pasadena, California. For more on Tribalí Foods, visit www.tribalifoods.com.