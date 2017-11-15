The Right Price For Your Workout

What’s the price tag of your workout?

By Yajen Tan

Nowadays, it seems like everyone you know has their own perfect workout program. Whether it’s a gym membership, group training, yoga class, online coaching, or personal trainer, the list goes on and on. With so many options available, it’s pretty tough to figure out which solution will be the perfect fit. When choosing a workout, the most important factor is how well it fits in with your lifestyle, so let’s look at a few options.

With New Year’s just around the corner, don’t get caught in the trap of gym memberships. I personally love the gym, and it’s been an integral part of my life for years. Unfortunately, most people jump into attractive year-long commitments to their local gym before they’ve even committed to a workout routine. If you’re new to fitness and you have interest in joining a gym, try requesting a free 2 week pass and hash out your game plan to see if you can keep it up for a year.

Group training programs are a great way to knockout a workout with fellow workout buddies and an experienced instructor. The benefits in working out with a group are usually demonstrated in higher amounts of motivation and accountability from your group. This is a great option for anyone who has trouble getting a workout done alone or has difficulty crafting an effective program on their own. The downsides of larger groups is that you might not be able to get the same amount of attention from the instructor. This can make it difficult for a beginner, with little exercise experience, to keep up and perform at the optimal level.

For beginners, getting adjusted to a fitness routine can be frustrating. This is where personal trainers come into play. Having an experienced professional guide your workouts and keep you accountable showed to result in a 73% success rate in improving individual fitness capability. That’s much more effective than the 80% of people who drop out of their New Year’s Resolutions by mid February. The most important thing about working with a trainer is finding the right one.

As the need for personal trainers grows ever larger, we start to see professionals ranging from all fields start to pop up. From weight loss to sport performance, every trainer has got a talent in working with people in a particular situation. This makes it important to take a look around to find a trainer who specializes in your particular need.

Choosing a suitable workout solution can be a daunting task, but once you understand the pros and cons to each of the options available to you, it becomes more of decision between which instructor or establishment that you decide to go along with. Regardless of which option you decide to go for, make sure you’re able to commit to the program before buying.