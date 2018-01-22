Former Mayor of Monrovia Mary Patricia “Pat” Ostrye Passes

Pat Ostrye, former Monrovia Mayor and a longtime resident passed away on January 13th. A full tribute to her will appear in this publication on Thursday.

Mary Patricia “Pat” Ostrye died peacefully on January 13, 2017. Pat was born January 12, 1924 in Minneapolis the oldest of five children born to William and Cecelia O’Brien. After high school, Pat worked at Butler Bros in Minneapolis and attended Beck School for Radio at night. She subsequently landed a radio show on KYSM in Mankato, Minnesota.

In 1944, she joined the Navy (WAVES) and was ultimately stationed at Naval District Headquarters Air Control in San Diego where she served as a Telegrapher, 3rd Class. In early 1945, while visiting her aunt in Monrovia, California she met Peter Ostrye in the choir of Immaculate Conception Church. They married later that year. Between 1946 and 1959, they had eight children.

In 1974 Pat successfully ran for Monrovia City Council on a slate that included Robert Bartlett and Eric Faith. She was the first woman to serve on the City Council and, in 1978, the first elected Mayor of the City. Prior to that election, Mayors were selected by and among the Council members. With the help of talented City staff and dedicated members of the community, she was able to fulfill her campaign promises to bring to Monrovia Meals-on-Wheels, Dial-a-Ride, home library and a federally-funded senior lunch program (SNAP).

In 1980, at the end of her mayoral term she was elected City Clerk and held that position until retiring in 1986. In 1992 she ran unopposed for the part-time position of City Treasurer, thus having served in all four of the City’s then elective offices. In the 1990’s she was active in Quota International serving for a time as Governor of the 25th District.

For more than 20 years, she wrote human interest columns for various community newspapers and publications. Pat was preceded in death by her husband Peter, her daughter Mary Cecelia who died in infancy, son Michael and grandson Azja.

She is survived by her children Colette, Anne Macdonald (Bruce), Madonna Tyler (Carl), Joseph (Louise), Maureen, and Martin (Gail); grandchildren Erin, Elise, Sarah, James, Soleil and Ian; her sister Rita Smith and Brother Roger; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 27 at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 740 S. Shamrock Avenue, Monrovia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Pat to the Foothill Unity Center, (626) 358-3486.