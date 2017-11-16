Obituaries

Former Upper San Gabriel Valley MWD Director Frank Forbes Passes Away

Frank Forbes – Courtesy photo

Frank F. Forbes, former Board member for the Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District (Upper District) has passed away.  Director Forbes served on the Upper District Board for 16 years, from 1992 through Dec. 2008, representing the residents of Division 2 which include the cities of South Pasadena, San Gabriel, Rosemead, Arcadia and unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.

First elected to office in Nov. of 1992, Director Forbes served his tenure at Upper District in exemplary fashion.  He served two terms as Board President (2005 and 2006) and Vice-President (2007 and 2008).  He later served as Upper District’s representative to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California from 1997 to 2001 and the Main San Gabriel Basin Watermaster from 1993 to 2003.  Director Forbes also held seats on the Association of California Water Agencies/Joint Powers Insurance Authority (2003-2008), the San Gabriel Basin Water Quality Authority (2005-2006) and the San Gabriel Valley Protective Association (1991-2008).

During his tenure at Upper District, Director Forbes was instrumental in the development of the District’s water use efficiency and conservation programs, promoting the development of water recycling projects and watershed restoration and management projects. With over 40 years of professional service in the field of water and public works infrastructure engineering and development, Director Forbes provided visionary leadership to Upper District and earned the respect of his fellow colleagues, Board Members and staff.

On Nov. 7th, the Upper District adjourned its regularly scheduled board meeting in honor and memory of their former colleague Frank Field Forbes, who was born on Apr. 5, 1924 and passed away on Nov. 3.  Services for Frank F. Forbes will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Glendale, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale. The viewing will take place on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.  The funeral is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.

November 16, 2017

About Author

Staff


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Monrovia Police Department
Monrovia Fire Department
Your City Council
EDITORIAL CALENDAR
November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  
Monrovia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching