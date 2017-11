Mr. John Foltz, a member of the City’s Monrovia Renewal Citizens’ Advisory Committee passed away last Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Mr. Foltz had suffered a stroke and a heart attack a few weeks ago, and he had been in the ICU since that time. In addition to being part of the Monrovia Renewal Citizens’ Advisory Committee, the Foltz’s were also avid preservationists and lived in the Milton Pottenger House (363 North Myrtle Avenue – Historic Landmark #53).