In Memoriam of Jean E. Johnson (1917-2017)

Jean Euphemia Johnson, 99, resident of Monrovia, California for 68 years, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, June 12, 2017.

She was born July 21, 1917 in Ancon, Panama Canal Zone to Neil and Flora McLean. Her father was employed by the U.S. on the Panama Canal. She grew up with her siblings Flora, Louis, and Mary, dividing their time between the Canal Zone and Milan, Missouri. She graduated high school in Milan in 1935.

Jean received her R.N. degree in 1939 from Southwestern Osteopathic Hospital in Wichita, Kansas. She married Dr. D. W. Hendrickson in Milan, Missouri in 1940, and they resided in Wichita. In 1943, they welcomed their first daughter Janet, followed by their second daughter Carol in 1945.

Jean moved to Monrovia, California in 1949 with her two young daughters. She was a member of the Monrovia First Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the Chancel Choir for over 60 years, taught Sunday school, and was the first teacher in the Weekday Nursery School, where she later became the Director. In 1963, she served on the staff of the Church as Director of Christian Education.

In 1969, she married Dr. Francis Johnson, and their combined families included four daughters, one son, and many grandchildren.

She performed with the San Gabriel Valley Light Opera Company and The William Hall Choral. Jean was active in many community organizations including Women’s Auxiliary L.A. County Medical Association, Monrovia League, PEO, and Monrovia Guild of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Her main interests were always family, music, gardening and traveling. She was truly blessed with a wonderful family.

Jean is survived by her five children: Nancy Akin of Lake Arrowhead, CA, Kenneth Johnson (Judy) of Pacific Grove, CA, Edie Wells (Roger) of Santa Barbara, CA, Janet Walton (William) of Palmer, AK, Carol Wills (Byron) of Gresham, OR, 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 4 great, great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Francis Johnson, grandsons Brian Johnson and Joshua Walton, sisters Flora Bissonnette and Mary Schneider, brother Louis McLean, and son-in-law Tom Akin.

The funeral service will be held at Monrovia First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. followed immediately by the graveside service at Live Oak Memorial Park in Monrovia. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jean’s amazing life. Visitation will be at Douglass and Zook in Monrovia on Friday, June 23 from 5-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to the Monrovia Historical Museum, P.O. Box 2359, Monrovia, CA 91017 or the Monrovia Guild of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, 4650 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027.

The family would like to thank the loving staff of Monte Vista Health Care Center in Duarte.

In Jean’s words, her life was quite a blessing.