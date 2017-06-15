Cat of The Week: Morris

Morris, the Magnificat! Can this sweet, orange, tabby boy find a safe, loving home after waiting 12 long years? Do you have a place in the sun for him to snooze? Great! Got a comfy sunny pillow? Wonderful! Morris has had a difficult life, but it hasn’t brought him down! He is friendly, easy-going, and petting puts him in purr heaven! Morris is waiting for a forever human who will love him with all their heart, and give him a chance for a better life during his golden years.

Adoption fee is $100, which includes neuter, microchip, exam, and vaccines. Ask us about our Senior to Senior Discount. Our cats are negative FELV/FIV unless otherwise indicated.

See more pictures, adoption info & application on our website

