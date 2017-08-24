Cats of the Week: Zephyr & Zinnia

Meet adorable duo, Zephyr & Zinnia! They’re only six months old, so cuddly and friendly, and highly adoptable! Zinnia, an orange tabby, is named after a pretty flower. Zephyr, her all black brother, is named after a gentle wind. Use our Twofur Offer — only $100 for both — and they will come spayed & neutered, current on vaccines and microchipped. Both of these kittens are so soft and sweet! Call to make an appointment for a meet-and-greet at (626) 676-9505 or visit www.lifelineforpets.org for adoption info and the application. See more pictures, adoption info and the application at our website, www.lifelineforpets.org. Can’t adopt? Visit our website for our easy Sponsor a Kitty campaign.