Cats of the Week: Zephyr and Zinnia

Adopting two kittens together, like Zephyr and Zinnia, increases the likelihood for optimal socialization. – Courtesy photo

Act fast if you want Zephyr and Zinnia!

Zephyr and Zinnia were born approximately during March 2017, and will come spayed and neutered, current on kitten vaccines, and micro-chipped. They are total cuddly cutie pies. We encourage adopting two kittens together for optimal socialization, which also qualifies for our Twofer Discount, a great savings! Adoption fee is $100 for one or two cats. Our cats are negative FELV/FIV unless otherwise indicated.

Please remember that even though kittens are totally adorable, they do grow up. Pets, like children, develop a strong bond with their humans, and experience grief and stress if their home is uprooted or unstable. We strive to make sure that potential adopters are able to provide kittens a lifelong home, and not just a home until the “cuteness” wears off. Think carefully before adopting, and thank you for understanding.

Call (626) 676-9505 or visit www.lifelineforpets.org for adoption information and application. See more pictures, adoption information and the application on our website, www.lifelineforpets.org. Can’t adopt? Visit our website for our easy Sponsor A Kitty campaign.

June 5, 2017

