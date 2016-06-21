Old Town Report (6/23/16 Issue)

June 21st, 2016 by Monrovia Weekly

It has been a sweltering, difficult week here in the foothill communities, and I, for one, am ready for cooler temperatures and a weekend of fun in Old Town. First on the list is Monrovia Street Fair where there has been more than a little bit of anxiety about once again changing fair operators. Jerry Diaz of Green Leaf Events has done a great job holding the show together, even knowing he only has a short time left as operator – but if the contract with the new company, Raw Inspiration, is approved by the city council this week, I understand the plan is for Raw to take over as of Friday, Aug.19. We welcome the new operator (albeit a bit nervously) and thank Jerry for making sure the Monrovia Street Fair has continued to be the greatest show in the San Gabriel Valley! Now, Raw Inspiration, we are depending on you …

So, Street Fair is Friday; then Saturday, June 25, is the first of three free concerts to be held in the Lemon Courtyard (behind the 400 block businesses on the east side of Myrtle). The Monrovia Traditional Music Gathering is in its 11th year of providing fun, family-friendly music events in Old Town the last Saturday of each month, June through August. There is always plenty of seating and cool water, so come for the music, yes, but also come to watch the kids (and their parents) learn to belly dance, sing along with the band, and win prizes just for showing the best effort. This week’s gathering starts at 7 p.m. and features the Windy Ridge Bluegrass Band, plus our own Kattywompus String Band. For more information, call (626)357-1091.

Now the next weekend is going to be huge – yes, it is already coming up on July 4 – Concert & Fireworks time in Library Park! The entertainment at the park begins at 3 p.m. and the concert, featuring Person to Person, goes from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Fireworks Show starts promptly at 9 p.m., and if you have been here in the past, you know how spectacular that display is. A bit of caution here – if you are going to come early to reserve a space, make sure at least one person stays with your chairs at all times (city policy), or you might come back and find your seats displaced. I have been polling the businesses and I find at least the restaurants in the 400 block will be open as well as my own store, The Dollmakers’ Kattywompus, Knot Too Shabby (across from the park), and Resistor Records in the 500 block. And Rudy’s (500 block) will definitely be open – Rudy’s is always open!

The following weekend, the Sunday Summer Concerts in the Park (Library Park) begin, and the dates for those are July 10, 17, 24, and 31, then August 7, 14, 21, 28. The concerts start at 7 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m., so there is lot of time to get some take-out from an Old Town eatery for your picnic in the park – or dine in after the concert. Need more info? Call (626) 256-8246 and the folks at public services will be glad to help you.

Good news about business openings: I walked by the old Monrovia Bakery site in the 500 block of Myrtle (east side) and I saw the front door open, so I walked in. It really looks encouraging: I spoke to the contractor and he says his part is almost done. Looks like Frost My Cake will soon be open! Also, I can see Cathy through the front window across the street busy stocking shelves and fiddling with her computer (probably entering inventory into the system), so Cat’s Quilting Corner is almost ready to open by July 1.

More to come next week …