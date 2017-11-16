Letter to the Editor: Reader Loves Italy

Dear Editor,

Now that Italy will no longer allow the exploitation of animals for entertainment, I have another reason (besides its pasta and its music) to love that country:

“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” – Mohandas Ghandi

What a noble sentiment! Whales and dolphins don’t belong in SeaWorld. Nor do elephants, tigers and other wild animals belong in circuses. All of those magnificent creatures belong in their own environment where they can live in freedom.

The next humane item in our agenda should be to erase factory farms from the face of the earth. And who knows? As we slowly make our pilgrimage towards moral progress, perhaps someday we’ll no longer kill animals and eat their flesh.

David Quintero

Monrovia