Reader Infuriated by ‘Mt. Olive Student, 18, Gunned Down Sunday in Unincorporated Duarte/Monrovia’ (June 8 Issue)

Dear Editor,
Despite the evidence that our nation has the most gun violence among developed countries, isn’t it perverse that legislators in many states continue to enact “right to carry” laws?
It’s an irony that guns were far better controlled during the years of the lawless Wild West, than they are today. Remember Wyatt Earp, the “law and order” hero who disarmed anyone who dared to defy Tombstone’s ordinance against carrying weapons?
It’s also noteworthy that during the first hundred years of its existence, the National Rifle Association never once touted the second Amendment as its cause. It wasn’t until 1970 that owning a gun became an absolute right — endowed by God and the Constitution.
Well…the reason of course is money. Lots of money! And the NRA’s pockets are lined with enough cash to buy legislators who will protect its fetishes of death.
If the nightmare of more gun-toting Toms, Dicks and Harrys continues, I’ll just have to stay home, become a recluse, and order takeout for supper. My only hope is that when the pizza man arrives, he won’t come to my door with a gun hanging from each hip.
– David Quintero
Monrovia, CA
Does Mr. Quintero believe the murderer in this case used a firearm that he legally purchased and possessed? Because if not, it goes to show just how effective gun control laws are. If the law already did not allow this murderer to have this firearm, why would adding more laws make any difference? It wouldn’t, and gun control advocates know it. They’re not out to prevent murder, that’s just a convenient appeal to emotion to garner public support, they’re out to disarm Americans. A disarmed populace widens the power gap between the citizens and their government, making rule by force that much easier. It’s no coincidence that the same people who want to disarm Americans also want the government to do a lot more forcing you to behave the way they think you should behave.
I share the communities outrage in the recent tragic deaths of young people in the area but to assign blame on gun ownership or gun laws is a knee jerk reaction not based in fact. Criminals do not obey gun laws which seems rather obvious. Statistically speaking restricting gun ownership has had the opposite effect regarding violent crime. Examples like Chicago and DC being some. In DC homicides tripled in the decades that outlawed gun ownership and purchases until the Supreme court reversed it which then saw crime go back down. Australia found that after the drastic outlawing guns (they dont have a 2nd amendment) that crime and violence stats were unchanged. If you want to find cause try looking at the revolving door criminal system and early release program, or the easing of drug laws. It’s a societal problem brought about IMO by poor parenting and toxic families and the disintegration of values and morals.