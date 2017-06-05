Reader Reflects on ‘3 Concerns Millennials Aren’t Worried About’ (June 1 Issue)

Dear Editor,

I enjoyed reading your article, Monica. You, and all the Millennials about whom you write, are in good company! I’m thinking about Jesus, who favored a life unburdened by material wants.

Oh!…how he soared to poetic heights when he told his disciples in Matthew 6:25:

“Take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat, or

what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body what ye

shall put on. Is not the life more than meat, and the

body more than raiment?”

And how it warms my heart that, Millennials, the new generation embraces the views of Henry David Thoreau, the American philosopher whom I have long revered. This is what he wrote:

“Simplicity, simplicity, simplicity! Let your affairs

be as two or three, and not a hundred or a thousand.

Instead of a million, count half a dozen,

and keep your accounts on your thumbnail.”

What better advice for us to follow as the compass by which to guide our lives? How I wish the Millennials could elevate our purpose and harvest the crop of those noble ideals before I die!

-David Quintero

Monrovia