Slater the Purr-fect Sweetheart

February 1st, 2017 by Monrovia Weekly

Looking for your true love this Valentine’s Day? Then look no further than Slater, who says, “Be Mine”. He is ready to give you lots of love, kisses, and cuddles. He’s super-sweet and gets along with everyone! Easily held, too! He’ll be your purr-fect sweetheart. Slater is a handsome, gray tabby with white and is about 8 months old. Let’s get him a loving, forever home by Valentine’s Day! Call (909) 561-7700 for adoption information.

Lifeline for Pets is a small, “no-kill” rescue. We show some cats most Sunday afternoons at Petsmart, 3347 E. Foothill Blvd. in Pasadena, from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30p.m.

The adoption fee is $100 and includes spay, microchip, exam, and vaccines. A great savings! Our cats are negative FELV/FIV unless otherwise indicated.

See more pictures, adoption info & application on our website www.lifelineforpets.org. Sorry, we are not accepting cats at this time.

GOOD NEWS: Adoption pending on Delilah!