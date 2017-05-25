Home » Monrovia Weekly – 5/25/17
Print Edition
Monrovia Weekly – 5/25/17
About Author
Monrovia Weekly
Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!
In the Monrovia Weekly for May 25-31 2017 issue, on page 5, “Friday Night Movie Anyone?” The writer and proof reader neglected to include the location of the Friday Matinees. Please include the location of these matinees in you next issue. An E-mail response with the answer to my question would also be greatly appreciated.
Thanks,
Scott
Friday Movie Matinees at Pasadena Senior Center in June
In last week’s edition we inadvertently ran a brief article about Friday Movie Matinees starting June 2 with ‘Fences.’ We, however, excluded the location where the movies may be seen. Through the month of June The Pasadena Senior Center ( 85 East Holly ) will host these matinees. For more information call Pasadena Senior Center at: 795-4331. We apologize for the omission.