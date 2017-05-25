About Author

  1. Scott Warwick says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    In the Monrovia Weekly for May 25-31 2017 issue, on page 5, “Friday Night Movie Anyone?” The writer and proof reader neglected to include the location of the Friday Matinees. Please include the location of these matinees in you next issue. An E-mail response with the answer to my question would also be greatly appreciated.
    Thanks,
    Scott

    • Monrovia Weekly says:
      May 31, 2017 at 3:15 pm

      Friday Movie Matinees at Pasadena Senior Center in June

      In last week’s edition we inadvertently ran a brief article about Friday Movie Matinees starting June 2 with ‘Fences.’ We, however, excluded the location where the movies may be seen. Through the month of June The Pasadena Senior Center ( 85 East Holly ) will host these matinees. For more information call Pasadena Senior Center at: 795-4331. We apologize for the omission.

