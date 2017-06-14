Monrovia Unified Conferred Diplomas to Over 400 Grads

Monrovia Unified conferred diplomas to over 400 seniors as they eagerly stepped on stage to receive their diplomas during two days of graduation ceremonies honoring Canyon Oaks High School, Mountain Park School and Monrovia High School graduates.

The graduating seniors from all three schools will attend prestigious colleges across the country, including UCLA, Colorado State University, UC Berkeley and Iowa State University.

“While the class of 2017’s time at Monrovia Unified is over, we know that the lessons they learned and the skills they’ve acquired will serve them in their future endeavors,” Monrovia Unified Board President Bryan Wong said. “These commencement ceremonies are a yearly reminder that we can expect great things from graduating seniors.”

A ceremony for Canyon Oaks High and Mountain Park School recognized the academic achievement of 45 graduating seniors and Monrovia High School conferred 381 diplomas. Four Canyon Oaks/Mountain park seniors have received more than $8,000 in scholarships, while some 75 of Monrovia High’s seniors have received more than $88,000 in scholarships.

“I wanted all our students to remember where they come from and to always represent their community at the highest level,” Canyon Oaks/Mountain Park Principal Flint Fertig said. “I know our graduates are more than ready to excel in their next ventures – they have already shown us their immense capacity for success.”

Ivan Alvarado, Monrovia High’s valedictorian with a 4.46 GPA, plans to attend UC Berkeley in the fall while Monrovia High salutatorian Frances Montemayor, 4.43 GPA, will attend UCLA.

“Our students and staff have worked so hard to achieve this excellence, and our Class of 2017 is a true testament to that,” Monrovia High Principal Kirk McGinnis said. “I am honored to be Monrovia High’s principal, because I get to see students with exciting and diverse talents flourish on our campus and make their way out into the professional world.”

Monrovia High School also honored 82 seniors who are graduates of the school’s Math and Science Academy, 97 seniors for receiving the Golden State Seal Merit diploma for academic excellence and 31 students for achieving the Seal of Biliteracy, which recognizes fluency in two or more languages.

“Congratulations to all of our graduating seniors,” Monrovia Unified Superintendent Dr. Katherine Thorossian said. “We are proud to have emboldened such exceptional individuals through their educational journeys and know that their achievements will inspire future generations for years to come.”