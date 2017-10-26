Mt. Sierra College Awards Scholarships to High Achieving Students

Mt. Sierra College attracts top students and awards Honors Scholarships

Sukhman Kaur had a dream of one day attending college. Her cousin, who studied Information Technology at Mt. Sierra College recommended she look into their business program. After speaking to an Admissions Advisor she found out she qualified for an honors scholarship. Her GPA from Duarte High qualified her for a full scholarship at Mt. Sierra College. Sukhman said, “I’m so happy to be able to attend college and I’m looking forward to getting to know the faculty and meeting other students. I plan to study hard every day, between 4-5 hours so I can keep my grades up. I want to major in business and go into marketing because I like communications and I have a very creative side as well.”

It’s true, Sukhman has won awards for her art in India where she lived until last year. Her father Gurpreet was an entrepreneur in electronics in India and always dreamed of bringing the family to America so they could attend school here. Now that dream is a reality.

For Rudaina Brown, who also received an Honors Scholarship, academic achievement runs in the family. Her mother is a medical doctor and the Dean of Los Angeles ORT College. She encouraged Rudaina to excel in school and her high grades have earned her a full Honors Scholarship at Mt. Sierra College. Rudaina, who graduated from Ruben S. Ayala High School in Chino Hills, will major in business and is a creative writer at heart. After she graduates with her Bachelor of Science degree in Business, she plans on using her writing skills for marketing.

Her brother, Rudaine will also be attending and is enrolled in the Game Arts program. Rudaina’s academic record gained her acceptance letters from several colleges but she chose Mt. Sierra because of the supportive environment, personal attention that every student receives and the opportunities for networking.

The College’s third Honors Scholarship recipient for fall 2017 quarter is James Castillo. James is a returning student who loves to learn. He’s transferring credits from Pasadena City College to Mt. Sierra College and will pursue his Bachelor of Science Degree in Information Security. Currently he’s working in the field of information technology at Original Tommy’s Hamburgers where he is IT Systems Administrator. After looking into education options, James chose Mt. Sierra because he “wanted a structured environment with knowledgeable faculty that could guide him” as he applies what he learns to real-world situations.

“There are several scholarship levels we offer and we’re fortunate to have a board that supports us in providing so many opportunities to deserving students. We encourage all motivated students to apply,” President Eric Tao said.

Winter quarter starts January 8. For more information visit: www.mtsierra.edu or call (626) 873-2100.