Monrovia Athletics Fall Season Recap

Monrovia football made improbable run to the playoffs before losing to Yorba Linda. – Courtesy photo / Jose Montanez/ Instagram @josemontanezphotography

By Spencer Stueve

The fall athletic season at Monrovia High School is headlined by a surprise on the gridiron. The Wildcats Varsity football team began their season with five straight losses, but would win four out of their final five games to make a run to the CIF playoffs, where they would fall to Yorba Linda High School in the first round.

Boys water polo would struggle for much of the season themselves. After starting the season strong in August, the Wildcats were only able to finish with a 6-10 record.

The girls volleyball team proved to be one of the better teams at Monrovia in the fall, finishing with a winning record, 11-5 overall, and 8-2 record in league play. Girls tennis wouldn’t be so successful. It was a dismal season for the Wildcats. The girls finished with just a 1-12-1 record. Boys and girls cross country also competed in the fall.

In the winter, boys basketball, soccer, and wrestling will begin. Girls basketball, soccer, and water polo will compete also.

November 21, 2017

