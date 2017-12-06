Sports

Monrovia Basketball Begins Season in Sierra Vista Tournament

The Monrovia Wildcats basketball team began their season by defeating the Adelanto Saints in the season opener. – Photo by Tech Sgt. Chad Thompson

By Spencer Stueve

The Monrovia Wildcats began their 2017-2018 boys basketball season with an impressive win last Tuesday against Adelanto High School.  The Adelanto Saints are coming off back to back Desert Sky League titles, but the Wildcats had no problem in the season opener.  MHS won 62-53 to open the Sierra Vista Tournament on a positive note.

The rest of the tournament wouldn’t be so easy, and the next three games would all come down to the wire.  One day after beating Adelanto, the Wildcats fell to Gabrielino High School in overtime.  The final score was 62-58.  Things would not get easier in the final two games of the tournament.  Monrovia snuck by Roosevelt 54-51, but then fell once again in overtime, losing 75-73 to Alhambra.  It was the 4th consecutive day the Wildcats took the floor.

On the 5th day, things finally came a little easier for Coach Hare and the Varsity boys.  They beat El Rancho on Saturday to run their record to 3-2.  The Wildcats only play one game this week, taking on Ganesha High School in Pomona.

December 6, 2017

