Monrovia Boys Basketball Falls to South Pasadena

By Spencer Stueve

The Monrovia Wildcats and South Pasadena Tigers met on the hardwood last Friday, and what a game it turned out to be. Both teams came out firing, as Monrovia shot well throughout the 1st half, hitting three pointers and consistently making the extra pass to find the open man. On defense, the Wildcats clogged the lane, hoping to shut down the Pasadena inside game and force the Tigers to shoot from the perimeter. Though the Tigers would cool off a bit in the 2nd quarter, the game remained close. At halftime, Monrovia led 33-29.

The 3rd quarter was all South Pasadena. The Tigers came out in the 2nd half playing zone defense, and the Wildcats weren’t able to crack the code. Monrovia was outscored 18-5 in the 3rd quarter, and the score entering the 4th was 47-38 Tigers. The Wildcats would mount a minor comeback in the 4th, but the Tigers made enough plays to close out the game with a 57-53 victory.

Monrovia will be back in action this week with a weekend game against San Marino.