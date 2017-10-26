Monrovia Football Can’t Keep up with Valley Christian

By Spencer Stueve

The Monrovia Wildcats football season is one of streaks. Coach Jerry Chou and the Varsity Wildcats got off to a miserable start to the season. They began the season with five straight losses in non-league games, but the losing would end at the beginning of Rio Hondo League action. When league play began, the Wildcats looked like a different team. They dismantled South Pasadena and La Canada in back to back weeks to start 2-0. Then came the Valley Christian Crusaders, and the Wildcats again looked like the poor team of September.

Valley Christian, coached by Woodie Grayson Jr., is a strong team, and they showed the Wildcats just how strong they are last week. From the very beginning, the Wildcats were dominated. The Crusaders scored on each of their six possessions in the 1st half and cruised to a 56-20 win in a non-league matchup.

The Crusader offense was balanced. Bailey Torres and Gianni Hurd led the way, and they had plenty of help. On offense, the Wildcats were unable to keep up. Valley Christian, which has experienced a myriad of injuries this season, is finally returning to full strength, and looks to be a powerhouse team.

Monrovia returns to the field this Friday to take on San Marino in a Rio Hondo league showdown.