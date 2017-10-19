Monrovia Football Crushes La Canada

By Spencer Stueve

Despite a porous record, the Monrovia Wildcats are playing good football. After starting the season 0-5 in non-league play, Coach Jerry Chou and his Varsity boys are off to a perfect start in league play. In the Rio Hondo league opener, the Wildcats crushed South Pasadena on October 6, and picked up right where they left off last week. In week 2 of league play, the Wildcats dismantled La Canada to move to 2-0.

For the La Canada Spartans, nothing has gone right in 2017, and last week was no exception. Despite the Homecoming matchup against Monrovia being one of the games they felt they had a chance to break through, the game ended in another loss for the Spartans, dropping their record to 0-7 on the season.

Monrovia scored on the opening kickoff and never looked back. Michael Washington’s 88 yard return was just a foretaste of the touchdown barrage that ensued. At halftime, the Wildcats led 48-0. Nicco Ferro scored four touchdowns in the 1st half. Though the Spartans would finally get on the board with a touchdown of their own in the 4th quarter, Jordan Elby of Monrovia returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. The Wildcats won by a final score of 61-7.