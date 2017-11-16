Monrovia Football Falls to Yorba Linda, Season Over

By Spencer Stueve

Monrovia High School started their 2017 Varsity football season with five straight losses, and after the slow start, few, if any thought they would still be playing on the second Friday in November. Coach Jerry Chou and the Wildcats would rally, however, and what could have been a lost season, turned into one to remember.

Monrovia would eventually get on track and make a run all the way to the playoffs. Last Friday, the Wildcats hoped to continue their fascinating season, and not just make the playoffs, but to advance to the second round. The Yorba Linda Mustangs had other plans, however. Entering the game at 7-3, Coach Jeff Bailey and the Varsity Mustangs had their own dreams of playoff success.

In the 1st half, it was all Mustangs. When the two teams went to their respective locker rooms, the score was 30-14 Yorba Linda, and things wouldn’t get any better for the Wildcats in the 2nd half. In the 3rd quarter, the Wildcats found the endzone once, but the Mustangs scored twice and the score was 44-21 at the end of 3. Neither team would score in the final quarter, and when the clock hit :00, the Monrovia Wildcats’ season was over.