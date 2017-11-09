Monrovia Football Finishes Undefeated in League Play

By Spencer Stueve

Coach Jerry Chou and the Monrovia Wildcats did what few thought was possible one month ago. After starting the regular season with a 0-6 record, the Wildcats find themselves not watching the playoffs from afar, but strapping up their helmets and shoulder pads once again. Last Friday, Monrovia capped off their streaky regular season with another win, this one over the Temple City Rams in dominant fashion.

One of the few highlights for the home team Rams was a brilliant 69 yard touchdown run by senior Justin Bowman in the 1st quarter. The rest of the game belonged to the Wildcats. Monrovia wound up winning 40-20 and finishing undefeated in league play.

Monrovia, the Rio Hondo League champions, will host a division 7 playoff game this week, taking on 7-3 Yorba Linda at Monrovia High School. The Wildcats have won four straight games, but for Coach Chou and the rest of his Varsity squad, nothing matters more than winning number five.