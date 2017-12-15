Sports

Monrovia Girls Basketball Searching for Answers

Monrovia girls basketball still looking for first win. – Courtesy photo

 

By Spencer Stueve

Every athletic season begins with hope, and for every team the meaning of hope differs.  The Monrovia girls basketball team is not strong, they are not likely to make a run to the playoffs, and they are not likely to fill the stands at many games.

The Wildcats hope to improve as the season goes on, however, and they hope to soon find themselves in the winners’ column.  Monrovia has started the 2017-2018 season on the wrong end of lopsided scores.  They were defeated in the season opener 74-49 against Maranatha and 79-17 against Arcadia.  After three more blowout losses, the Wildcats played their best game, losing 43-40 to Bassett, and then nearly won again two nights later, falling to La Habra 27-24.

The Wildcats remain winless on the season, as they currently sit at 0-9.  As the season goes on, however, Coach Rachael Paniagua will be tasked with keeping her girls focused, and motivating them to play hard.  Though the season has been undeniably a struggle thus far, there is hope for Wildcat victory, regardless of opponent, every time the ball is thrown in the air and it is time to play.

December 15, 2017

