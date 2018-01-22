Monrovia High School Baseball and Softball Season Preview

By Spencer Stueve

The Monrovia Wildcats football team made a run to the playoffs after a slow start to the season. The boys basketball team and is in the middle of the season, and they hope to replicate what the football team did by crashing the playoff party after starting the season slow.

It’s never too early, however, to look towards the spring, and look to the diamond. Head Coach Brad Blackmore and the Wildcat baseball team begin their season in a matter of weeks and the first game is just one month away, on February 24 against Claremont High School.

Last year, the Wildcats finished with just an 11-13 overall record and 5-7 league record. There is much to be excited about in 2018, however. Last year’s leading hitter, Gabriel Arrelano, is back for his senior season after hitting . 442 and playing in every game last season. Senior Julian Gomeztrejo and junior Logan Barnier each hit over . 300 last year and are expected to star for the Wildcats this season. Last year’s top pitcher, Patrick Goebel, is gone, but Josh Delgado returns for his senior season.

The softball team at Monrovia had more success last season than the baseball team, though they were only marginally better. They finished with a 12-12-1 record, and like the baseball team, they return two of their top three hitters from a season ago. Samanatha Diaz hit . 394 last season as a junior, and Ashley Oliva hit 317. Oliva is not just a good hitter, she is also the best returning pitcher for the Wildcats. She led the team last year with a 2.18 ERA and was second in total appearances. All but five of the Varsity players from one year ago return in 2018.