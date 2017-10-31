Monrovia Wildcats Beat San Marino Titans, Winning Rio Hondo League

By Spencer Stueve

Early in the game between the Monrovia Wildcats and the San Marino Titans last Friday everything seemed normal. Monrovia entered the game with a perfect record in league play, and they had beaten the Titans 13 of the last 14 meetings. The Rio Hondo League Championship was on the line, and the Wildcats came out firing on all cylinders.

Quarterback Trevor McPherson hit Frank Hernandez for a 14 yard score early, and minutes later, Nicco Ferro scored from six yards out to extend the lead to 14-0. The game would be an offensive shootout. San Marino answered the Ferro touchdown with a touchdown of their own by Beau Hobbie and the scoring barrage was just beginning.

McPherson threw another touchdown for Monrovia, Hobbie ran in another one for San Marino, and Wheeler Smith scored on a 32 yard touchdown reception for San Marino all in the 1st half. At the break, the score was 23-21 San Marino after Aloisio Figueroa knocked in a field goal before half.

The two teams would trade touchdowns in the 2nd half, and with three minutes to go, with the Titans leading 37-35, Maury Rams IV scored his third touchdown for the Wildcats. The late score proved to be the game winner and the Wildcats clinched the Rio Hondo League Championship.

Rams IV finished with 230 yards on the ground and McPherson threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns through the air.