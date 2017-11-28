Sports

Youth Volleyball in Duarte

Photo used for illustration only. – Courtesy photo

Non-profit offers boys and girls fun, safe, supervised environment for volleyball

The United States Youth Volleyball League (USYVL) today announced that registration for the 2018 Spring program in Duarte, California is open. The instructional volleyball league will provide boys and girls ages 7-15 the opportunity to learn and play volleyball in a fun, safe, and supervised environment.

The eight-week developmental league provides participants instruction twice per week that is designed to teach basic volleyball skills in a positive environment. The program is structured around the principles of participation, teamwork, skill development, sportsmanship, and fun. Practices and games operate in a coed format and offer participants the opportunity to develop self-esteem and confidence.

USYVL’s Duarte league will begin April 11 and run through June 2nd at Encanto Park. Practices for the league will be held on Thursdays 6 p.m.-7 p.m and games on Saturdays 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Registration for participants is currently available online at www.usyvl.org.  The registration price includes a volleyball, t-shirt, and end of season participation award.

November 28, 2017

About Author

Monrovia Weekly Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Monrovia Police Department
Monrovia Fire Department
Your City Council
EDITORIAL CALENDAR
November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  
Monrovia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching