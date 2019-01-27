THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
Jan. 25 – Jan. 31
Glen Doll has performed at The Mixx before. – Courtesy photo / Facebook, @glen.doll.3 EDITOR’S PICK GlenDoll & The Deep Blue at The Mixx, Ja...
Will Monrovia Be Seeing Wounded Warrior Parking Spaces Around Old Town?
Monrovia Rotary Club Honors Life-Long Kiwanian Fred Bowden
The Thrill of the Rare Book Chase
Whitmore Rare Books carries rarities from the 1400s to modern day By Emily Glory Peters Many books are rare—but according to Dan Whitmore, owner of Whitmore’s Rare Books in Pasadena, that doesn’t necessarily make them valuable. So how does a lawyer-turned-book dealer decide what to carry in his shop? “Whitmore Rare Books has been focused…
Maquina Takes Tacos and Burritos to New Heights
January 18, 2019
Learn Self-Defense at Kenpo Karate in Sierra Madre
January 17, 2019
Keeping the Peace at Ambrose Cafe
January 15, 2019
Career Corner: The 6 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making on LinkedIn
By Angela Copeland You’ve decided you want to get a job. The first thing you may want to do is update your LinkedIn profile. But, this is the problem. You’re doing a few things wrong. Those things are going to slow down your search, and you don’t even know it: You have no photo. You’ve…
2019: A New You, a New Smile
January 20, 2019
Epic Bike Crash in Rural Peru
January 17, 2019
Career Corner: Keep Your Jargon to Yourself
January 15, 2019
Arts & Entertainment
Monrovia’s Rose Leaf Ragtime Club
The Rose Leaf Ragtime Club will once again meet to delight audiences with their dance across the ivory keys at The Myrtle Tree Cafe, 405 S. Myrtle Ave...
Don’t Miss Global Game Jam 2019 at Mt Sierra College
Everyone is invited to this free and innovative weekend Mt Sierra College proudly announced recently that they will be hosting the 2019 Global Game Ja...
Public Invited to Evensong at St. Luke’s in Monrovia
St. Luke the Physician Episcopal Church in Monrovia will present its annual Evensong in Epiphany on Sunday, Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. The church is located at...
Arcadia Artist Vies for the Grand Prize in the 'Illustrators of the Future' Competition
By May S. Ruiz Qianjiao Ma, known to her friends as ‘Q,’ is a long way from her birthplace in Northern China but is very much at home in her adopted c...
2019 Scholarships Available to Eligible Local National Panhellenic Scholars
Applications are now available for the San Gabriel Valley Alumnae Panhellenic Association’s (SGVAPA) scholarships. The SGVAPA is affiliated with the National Panhellenic Conference and seeks to nurture healthy fraternity and sorority communities. Scholarships are available for outstanding sorority women who are permanent residents or reside in the San Gabriel Valley. The scholarship amount is a…
Local Students Can Apply for a $1K Scholarship
January 24, 2019
Monrovia’s Wild Rose Performs ‘Aladdin’ – Jan. 18
January 14, 2019
Government Shutdown Affects Monrovia Unified Families
January 10, 2019
Monrovia Comes out Flat in Loss to League-Leading La Cañada
Monrovia Splits Pair of League-Opening Matches
Monrovia Overcomes Sluggish Start to Trounce San Marino
Day Tripping Down to Dana Point Harbor
By Greg Aragon For Richard Henry Dana, it was the culmination of an epic and grueling two-year voyage from Boston to California. For me it was a day t...Travel
A Day at the California Science Center
By Greg Aragon A few months ago, I visited the California Science Center in Los Angeles (LA) to see the world-famous “King Tut: Treasures of the Golde...Dining Delights
Bone Kettle's Delicious Offerings Continue to Impress Diners
By Brianna Chu Last year, May and I were invited to a PR mixer at the Bone Kettle, a Southeast Asian restaurant and bar in Old Pasadena, and the food ...
Old Orcutt - The Perfect Place to Wine-About
Owner’s Kurt and Dawn make you feel like family at Vino et Amicis Old Orcutt is a place to “wine-about.” Step out of the hustle, bus...Travel
Meandering Through Meersburg, Germany
By Greg Aragon As the boat glided across Lake Constance, a seventh-century castle appeared through the morning mist, her fortified walls jetting from ...Dining Delights
Healthy Snacks to Help You Keep Your Resolutions
The beginning of a new year marks the annual pledge many of us make for healthier eating habits after the long gluttonous run from Halloween thru New ...