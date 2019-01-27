THE LATEST

  • 2019 Scholarships Available to Eligible Local National Panhellenic Scholars

    Applications are now available for the San Gabriel Valley Alumnae Panhellenic Association’s (SGVAPA) scholarships. The SGVAPA is affiliated with the National Panhellenic Conference and seeks to nurture healthy fraternity and sorority communities. Scholarships are available for outstanding sorority women who are permanent residents or reside in the San Gabriel Valley. The scholarship amount is a…

  • Celebrate Black History Month With The Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association

    February is Black History Month and everyone is invited to join the festivities being hosted by the Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association. There are many special events planned. The first event coming up is a jazz brunch featuring the Nolan Shaheed Quintet on Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monrovia Community…

  • Monrovia’s Rose Leaf Ragtime Club

    The Rose Leaf Ragtime Club will once again meet to delight audiences with their dance across the ivory keys at The Myrtle Tree Cafe, 405 S. Myrtle Ave., on Jan. 27. The December meeting featured great performances by Vincent Johnson, Andrew Barrett, John Reed-Torres and Eric Marchese. Barrett delighted those in attendance by playing Rose…

  • Career Corner: The 6 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making on LinkedIn

    By Angela Copeland You’ve decided you want to get a job. The first thing you may want to do is update your LinkedIn profile. But, this is the problem. You’re doing a few things wrong. Those things are going to slow down your search, and you don’t even know it: You have no photo.  You’ve…

  • Local Students Can Apply for a $1K Scholarship

    California Credit Union now accepting applications California Credit Union invites college-bound students in Los Angeles County to submit an application in its annual College Scholarship Program. Through the program, California Credit Union provides $20,000 in scholarships to recognize students who are motivated in their academic studies, active in their schools and communities, giving back to…

  • The Thrill of the Rare Book Chase

    Whitmore Rare Books carries rarities from the 1400s to modern day By Emily Glory Peters Many books are rare—but according to Dan Whitmore, owner of Whitmore’s Rare Books in Pasadena, that doesn’t necessarily make them valuable. So how does a lawyer-turned-book dealer decide what to carry in his shop? “Whitmore Rare Books has been focused…

  Jan. 25 – Jan. 31
    Jan. 25 – Jan. 31

    Glen Doll has performed at The Mixx before. – Courtesy photo / Facebook, @glen.doll.3 EDITOR'S PICK GlenDoll & The Deep Blue at The Mixx, Ja...

Monrovia Rotary Club Honors Life-Long Kiwanian Fred Bowden

By Susan Motander The Monrovia Rotary Club in collaboration with the Monrovia Community Adult School (MCAS) and Bowden Development has created a new scholarship fund.  The Fred Bowden Family Vocational Scholarship is the newest Rotary scholarship fund to benefit adult learners in the Monrovia Community. It may seem rather strange for the Monrovia Rotary Club to...

